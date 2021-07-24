EXCLUSIVE: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia TALKS about arranged vs love marriage and why hers is successful

Whether you love to hate her or hate to love her, Sima Aunty is on everyone's radar! With the recent Emmy nomination for Indian Matchmaking (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - 2021), which had many scratching their heads, Sima Taparia is definitely on cloud nine because of such a reputed stamp of approval. Moreover, this further solidifies the possibility of an Indian Matchmaking Season 2 in the works.

Ahead of Emmys 2021, which takes place on September 20 IST, Sima indulged in an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla which saw the "marriages are breaking like biscuits" coiner being her candid self. While continuing to remain cryptic about Indian Matchmaking Season 2 being in the works, though her smile said otherwise, Sima also stressed how "compromise" and "adjustment" are key factors in an ideal, perfect marriage. Sima, herself, has been married to her husband Anup Taparia for 38 years (and counting!) but what is the secret to her successful marriage?

"The secret is the big-big-big adjustment between me and my husband. I am east and he is west. Imagine east and west living together, how big of an adjustment it would be. But happily, we have adjusted and we have, I can't say compromise, we have adjusted. The big mantra is we've adjusted," the 57-year-old marriage consultant revealed before elaborating, "Naturally! Think for yourself; will two sisters or brothers nature wise be the same? A young boy and girl who have come from two mother's wombs, how can they be the same? There has to be some difference. So, between me and my husband, there's an east and west difference but we have adjusted very-very-very well. That is the success mantra... It's a success mantra for all the youngsters. These words."

Moreover, as a staunch ambassador for arranged marriages, we couldn't help but ask the ultimate matchmaker as to what she believes is the one difference between arranged and love marriage. While quipping how she can talk point out three-four differences but opted for one important one instead.

"Arranged marriage in general, what happens is there's a support of two families. That is very important. It doesn't happen in love marriage. Sometimes it happens but mostly in arranged marriages, both families, even if something happens, they both are strong and they're standing. That is the main big point in arranged marriages," Sima disclosed stressing how this is her thinking and it must not be taken in a bad way.

To know more about the 'marriage' pearls of wisdom Sima Taparia imparted with Pinkvilla, check out our EXCLUSIVE conversation below:

