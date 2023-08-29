EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘The medium cannot define me’, Dheeraj Dhoopar on being labeled as a TV actor

Dheeraj Dhoopar is best known for essaying the role of Karan Luthra for five long years in the popular television drama Kundali Bhagya. He was also seen on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 as a contestant. Dheeraj Dhoopar enjoys an immense fan following on social media and has established himself as one of the bankable actors in the industry. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he sat down to talk about being labeled as a TV actor, the debate on TV vs. film, and more.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on being labeled a TV actor

A lot of times, TV actors face casting biases and are labeled because of the medium they work in. Talking about this common perception in the industry, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “A lot of time, a lot of time. People are saying the line is getting thin between TV and films when it comes to actors, the casting is done. Frankly, I have been told many times by the casting director that you are a tv face, you’re too exposed, you’re a big name on TV, we need to justify everything, but no, we’re actors. The medium cannot define me. Nobody should define the actor by the medium. And I believe that. I recently met one of the biggest producers, and I was told, you know. But he said in a very correct manner. I said, ‘If I’m a superstar on TV, why are people not casting me in films?' He said that they can’t justify giving you small characters because you’re a superstar on TV."

Watch the full interview with Dheera Dhoopar here:

He continued, "Secondly, if you’re taking a leap from one medium to another, it should be as good as what you’re doing on TV. I believe that but also, nothing can define me. I’m just an actor. I do understand one thing when we go to the market, people call us by character’s name, does that mean I’m too exposed as a character, but not as an actor. I want to be part of all the mediums, from doing TV commercials, OTT, TV, films, I do not want to leave any medium.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar on TV vs. Film

Further, talking about the transition from TV to the movies, the Kundali Bhagya actor said, "Mujhe bhi films karne hai. Mein itna sochta nahi hu. (I want to do films, but I don't think so much) I take it as my job and I’m very passionate about my job. But I don’t think about mediums. If I’m working on TV, I’m giving my 100%, I’m seriously happy. If I’m switching to films, I don’t want to do it for the sake of mediums. I want to do something equally good that I’m doing on TV. So, I’ll always wait for it. If I’m doing a film tomorrow, I want to do something great."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in a web show, Tatlubaaz.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets teary eyed listening to Vinny Arora's surprise message; see what he says