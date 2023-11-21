EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar spills on 6kg gain for Tatlubaaz; calls disguise looks 'mentally physically tiring'

After ruling the television space with his charm, Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to enter the OTT space and conquer the same. As confirmed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Dheeraj is all set for his first OTT release Tatlubaaz. The actor will be portraying a never-seen-before character in the project.

Dheeraj Dhoopar plays a con man in the project and has different looks to portray. The project has been shot at different cities of the country including Benaras and Lucknow. The series also stars popular actors Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Zeishan Quadri.

Ahead of the release of Tatlubaaz, Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor and he spoke at length about his role in the series, preparations, bonds with co-stars, and more. Read below.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on pulling off many disguise looks for the project

He said, "It was tiring, to be honest. Mentally and physically it was tiring but I was enjoying it. I gained around 6 kgs for this role which was again tough. This is one of those projects that made me realize how much I love my profession as an actor. I play a con man which demands a lot of thought in getting into every character."

"I really cannot choose my favorite from all the looks to be honest. I love every look of mine and every look has had me work hard for it", he added.

Have a look at the teaser of Dheeraj Dhoopar's Tatlubaaz

Dheeraj Dhoopar on taking up Tatlubaaz as his OTT debut

The Kundali Bhagya actor said, "The experience of playing Bulbul Tyagi has been great. For me to make my OTT debut with this character is something that I am really happy about. Playing this character has been different from all the other characters that I have played before. I got into the character and started living it even before the shoot began."

He added, "I took inspiration from a few of my favorite characters on screen. It was not only challenging mentally but it was also a demanding role physically. Every look was a different character and right from my body language to my accent varied. Overall I'm glad that I got a chance to show my versatility."

Dheeraj Dhoopar on wife Vinny Arora's reviews about the project and his various looks in the series

Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "Vinny was always pumped about this role. One rarely gets a chance to play such characters. Like always, before every look of mine, I used to talk to Vinny about the look and send her pictures. We discuss our projects when we get the time and that helps me understand the character better."

Dheeraj on major differences between shooting on a TV set and an OTT set

He shared, "TV is infinite and OTT is finite. There lies the major difference. Shooting for OTT is like shooting for a film where there are outdoor schedules and it has a definite time within which the shoot has to be completed. An actor gets a lot of freedom to perform and that may bring out the best. In the case of TV, it is challenging in terms of output."

Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhoopar on working with Divya Agarwal and Nargis Fakri

Dheeraj said, "It was a great experience working with both of them. Right from the workshops that we had in Mumbai all gelled really well. It was also fun working with Zeishan Quadri. The whole process of performance with these actors was of give and take, where all of us were comfortable with each other and that is seen in our performances on screen."

What is Dheeraj's takeaway from Tatlubaaz?

A Takeaway from Tatlubaaz would be some new friends that I have made. Right from the cast to the crew all of us have a great equation that I am sure is long lasting. Professionally speaking, Tatlubaaz taught me a lot as an actor. There were so many looks and characters that I had to carry, I believe it made me grow as an actor. Also, it is my OTT debut which makes it even more special.

Divya Agarwal has also played a mysterious character with various looks in Cartel. Did Dheeraj and Divya discuss the same?

Dheeraj answered, "We did not discuss our characters as such. Yes, but whenever we had a scene together we discussed that particular scene. Also, our rehearsals helped and we were all on the same page before we started shooting."

Dheeraj Dhoopar's journey in the industry

After trying his hands on modeling and working as a cabin crew, Dheeraj Dhoopar entered the TV space with Maat Pitaah Ke Charno Mein Swarg. He did shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. However, the actor rose to fame when he replaced Shoaib Ibrahim as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka.

After the show's closure, the actor bagged the lead role in Kundali Bhagya. He was also a part of shows like Naagin 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Sherdill Shergill. He is currently a part of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Lagu.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with series titled Tatlubaaz; says 'I have always wanted to...'