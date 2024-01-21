EXCLUSIVE: Amrapali Gupta to play Dheeraj Dhoopar's mother in Rabb Se Hai Dua; Tanish Mahendru comes onboard

Earlier in the day, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the viewers that actress Raymon Kakkar has been roped in to play the character of older Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua, replacing Aditi Sharma. We also informed our viewers about Imlie actress Seerat Kapoor being roped in to play the character of Gazal's daughter in the show.

A few days back, Pinkvilla broke the news about actor Dheeraj Dhoopar being locked to play the new male lead in Rabb Se Hai Dua post-leap. Dhoopar will play the character of Kaynat and Hafeez's son Subhaan Siddiqui. And now, we've yet another piece of information from the show.

Amrapali Gupta and Tanish Mahendru bag Rabb Se Hai Hai Dua

Pinkvilla's highly placed sources have revealed that actress Amrapali Gupta will be replacing actress Saarvie Omana who played Kaynaat in the show. Kaynaat is Haider's younger sister. Post leap, the character will take a negative turn.

When contacted, Amrapali said, "Yes, I am doing the show. It has a negative shade. What makes this character different from what I've done in the past is that this character is negative only towards one person, the lead actress. Rest, she is a very homely, family-oriented person; but when it comes to that one person, she loses her cool because of the tragic past which the viewers will soon witness."

Have a look at a recent promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Newbie Tanish Mahendru has also been roped in for the show. When contacted, Tanish confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I will be playing the parallel lead in the show. My character's name is Sufi and he is a positive person." On his work front, Tanish informed us that this is his first prominent acting project and that he has been an acclaimed model for three years and has been the face of many popular brands.

Sources also informed us that Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma, and Richa Rathore will be seen exiting the show soon to accommodate the new leads' grand entry.

