Farnaaz Shetty opens up about break up with Rohit Chandel after a year; claims he cheated

Farnaz Shetty and Rohit Chandel are both popularly known for making an appearance in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal as Mastani Bajirao Bhatt and Bajirao Bhatt. Both the celebs met each other on the set while shooting for Kaishibai Bajirao Ballal. The show premiered on Zee TV in November 2021. The couple started dating in June 2022, but decided to keep their private and professional life on two different ends. However, they eventually parted ways. Farnaz now opened up about the reason behind her break up with Rohit Chandel.

Farnaz Shetty reveals Rohit Chandel cheated on her

While the show ended in August last year, the love birds' love kept flaming the heights, until a few months ago. According to a report in ETimes, Farnaz revealed that she ended the relationship with Rohit earlier this year. The report further stated that Shetty accused Rohit of infidelity.

As per the report, Farnaz shared that Rohit and her relationship was going through a lot from the start. She revealed developing trust issues after she caught him off guard with another girl. Explaining further, the actress shared that Rohit begged her for her forgiveness but he kept on doing the same thing and would even block her. Farnaz mentioned how all this escalated the situation.

Farnaz further said, “I am old school and cannot be in an open relationship. I am a one-man woman and expect the same from my partner. Rohit has tried to get in touch with me, but I am in no mood to forgive him.”

How did Rohit Chandel react to cheating allegations by Farnaz Shetty?

When asked, Rohit said that all the allegations made against him are false. He even mentioned introducing Farnaz to his family. Chandel mentioned how he also invited Farnaz to his home town and made a couple entry with Farnaz on his sister’s wedding.

He further elucidated, “Most of my relationships suffer because when I am at work, I am only focused on it. I don’t like being distracted. I guess that might have created some issues between us.”

Work-wise, Farnaz has been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Ek Veer Ki Ardaa Veera and many more. She was last seen in the show Swaraj. Speaking of Rohit, he recently bagged an opportunity to work as one of the main leads in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. He will be seen in Pandya Store’s time leap.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda REVEALS the name of her baby girl with an adorable PIC