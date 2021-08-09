EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor gives best wishes to team of Balika Vadhu season 2: ‘It's a show that made a difference’

Lovely actress Avika Gor became a household name with her role of little Anandi in the highly successful show Balika Vadhu. She was appreciated for her innocence and impressive acting as a child bride. The show dealt with the issue of child marriages that are still prevalent in India and the aftermaths of such marriages. The show was a major eye-opener for many and its significant effect could be seen all over the country. Actress Avika Gor credits her fame and success to the show.

Now with the launch of the new season, she sends good wishes and was seen missing late actress Surekha Sikri, who recently passed away.

Talking with Pinkvilla team, she said, “It's a great feeling to know that the show is still relevant even after more than a decade. It truly is a labor of love. We have rallied really hard and made Balika Vadhu with a lot of love. Surekha Ji passed recently and it was shattering. She would be proud today and I am very happy and routing for the team. Those are big boots to fill in and I hope the show lives up to the billing. I request the audience to give it the same love they showed for the first season. It's a show that made a difference."

The actress became emotional talking about the show as it gave her the recognition and the big break into acting. The veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who played a vital role in the show passed away recently and the show is sort of like a tribute to her. The entire cast of the show will miss Avika and Surekha.