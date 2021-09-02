EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla passes away: Balika Vadhu actress Roop Durgapal says she has lost a brother

Sidharth Shukla passed away earlier on Thursday. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the cops, cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the late actor’s Balika Vadhu co-star Roop Durgapal said that she is extremely shocked and has no words to express. “I am at Almora and was on my way to a temple when I got this news. He was a brother to me in real life too. We shared such a sweet and beautiful bond not just on-screen but off-screen as well. An association of 10 long years has come to an end like this. I can't believe he is no more. I can't imagine what his family, especially his mother must be going through. They were so close. I don't know how to react or even have the guts to call them right now,” says Roop.

She further adds, “I was a newbie in the industry during Balika Vadhu and he would help me in everything on set. We had even travelled to Vietnam with our families as we were invited, since Balika Vadhu was a very popular show there. I don't know how to react. I am numb. Life is so unpredictable. We recently spoke when Surekha Sikri ma'am passed away and otherwise we would also stay connected through phone. He was too young to go. It's not fair! I lost a brother and that pain is going to stay forever.”

Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar who has worked with Siddharth on a few music videos, tweeted, "Gone too soon bhai.. May your soul Rest In Peace. I still can’t believe it #SiddharthShukla." Nikki Tamboli who always shared her affection for Siddharth in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter to express her sorrow. “Life has taken difficult turns for me..i consider myself Gods chosen one and have taken it all in my stride but the last few months have been difficult personally and as i was getting settled in..You Left..I met you as a complete stranger in the bigboss house but you became my biggest strength ...you never gave up on me, held me when i broke down...i dont know if i have thanked you enough and its sad i wont get to do that now.. But i promise to tell you about how thankful i am when we meet again,You will be my Forever crush. I am Numb...processing your loss will take a long long time.. Rest In Peace SS...I will sorely miss you,” wrote Nikki.

