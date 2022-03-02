EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi on Balika Vadhu 2’s sudden end, why it didn’t work on TV and going the OTT way

Balika Vadhu 2, which premiered in 2021 ended its TV journey last week, and the news had shocked many fans of the show. However, they have returned with a spin off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar, which airs on Voot. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, it’s lead actress Shivangi Joshi opened up on the sudden end of the TV version of the show. “I think it has not ended, it is coming on OTT. So I don’t think end-end raha hai. The reason it ended on TV is because they wanted to continue the journey further on OTT. So that has continued,” says the actress.

She further adds, “Yeah, it didn’t do very well on TV, but it's working well on OTT platform. Both the mediums have their own audiences, so we are happy that it’s on OTT now, and we will get a new audience. People will see a different concept of Balika Vadhu now. So it’s nice, the storyline is very interesting and also relatable. The situations that will be created (on the show) will be very relatable. Today’s generation will be able to connect with Anandi.”

Since there was more than a decade long gap between the first and second season of Balika Vadhu, does she think that the audience had disconnected from the character of Anandi. “I don’t think so, because that character was loved so much, and I think that love and everything is still there. You know for that matter Naira (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), if we take a break of ten years and if we do the same thing again, I don’t think audience ko disconnect (hoga). Obviously kuch time ke liye agar aapko nahin dikhte hain toh woh scene hoga, but when they see the character again they will give the same love and appreciation,” Shivangi explains.

Meanwhile, how different is the OTT version of Balika Vadhu from the TV version? “It is very different - from Anandi’s dressing, to the way she talks now, she is a businesswoman. So a lot has changed,” Shivangi concludes.

