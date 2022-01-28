EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor opens up on her weight gain and what it taught her, says 'I hated myself so much'

Television actress Avika Gor does not need any introduction. She rose to fame for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu and then essaying Roli in Sasural Simar Ka. Both were successful shows. Later, she also made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. Well, today the actress has turned producer now and she is very happy about this achievement. But there was a time when she felt low and went through a rough phase in her life.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview, the actress opens on her weight gain. She says, “I hated myself so much that I did not care. I did not bother how I look. I was just focussing on my acting. I didn’t care. I just did not want to look in the mirror. I hated myself so much. So, it was a very negative feeling that I used to get. I remember trying costumes for my shoot the next day I just felt like whatever.”

She further says, "I didn’t bother about all those things. I didn’t want to look the best. I didn’t feel like looking the best. At the end I spoke to my audience they always spoke the way I acted. So, my audience made me feel that I was doing a good job at acting and it didn’t made me feel focus on anything else.”

Listen to the full interview here:

It is worth mentioning here that Avika has won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala. She went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Net.

