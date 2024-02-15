Popular actor Harshad Arora who is best known for his role as Satya in the television serial, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now engaged. Wondering who the lucky girl is? He made it official with Naagin 6 actor Muskaan Rajput. The couple took to social media to share a beautiful monochrome picture from the ceremony. Check it out below.

Harshad Arora gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Muskaan Rajput

Just a few hours back, Muskaan Rajput took to social media to upload a monochromatic photo that shows Harshad Arora fixing her earrings as she looks down. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Taking the next step together #muskaanrajput #harshadarora #engaged #love” Both are dressed in beautiful traditional attires.

Check out Harshad Aroa and Muskaan Rajput’s photo here:

Fans of the actors were surprised to hear the news and dropped their congratulatory messages for the couple. Some even wrote that maybe this is why Harshad Arora was inactive for so long as he was preparing to drop this big news.

While one user commented, “Best wishes and blessings to the newly engaged couple,” others commented, “what? Ye kab huya?” Another commented, “Beintaha serial main har ladki ki crush tha ye but come back nahi kiya kitne saal ho gaye.”

Actors Simran Chadha, Rishav Trivedi, and others extended their heartwarming wishes to the couple on this special day.

For the unversed, Harshad Arora made his acting debut in 2014 with serial, Beintehaa. He garnered immense fame for his role and became a heartthrob for many girls. The news of the engagement surely broke a lot of hearts around.

In 2016, he appeared in another popular drama, Dahleez. However, he rose to immense popularity with his role as Satya in the serial, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in which he starred alongside Ayesha Singh.

On the other hand, Muskaan Rajput played the role of Vidushi in Naagin 6.

The two have been dating for some time and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

