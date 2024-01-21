Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu extends support to Mannara Chopra, says 'You're one Chopra girl'

Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to draw its curtains down on January 28. Fans can't wait to see their favorite contestant lift the trophy of the season. Ahead of the show's grand finale, finalist Mannara Chopra gets good wishes from her cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Mannara is Madhu's niece and the latter recorded a sweet video for Mannara wishing her luck for the finale of Bigg Boss 17.

Priyanka Chopra's mom shows support to Mannara:

A few hours ago, Mannara Chopra's team shared Madhu Chopra's video on the former's Instagram handle. In this video, we see Madhu along with Mannara's other aunt. In the clip, Madhu says, "Hello Mannara, this is Maami (aunt) from LA (Los Angeles). You're doing very well. Congratulations! You have reached, at least you're one of the finalists. I am very proud of you."

Priyanka Chopra's mother continued, "Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulder. Don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck."

Mannara's other aunt said, "Stay on the top of it, you are strong, you are resilient and you can do it. I will see you on the top." Madhu Chopra added, "Mannara Chopra, proud of you. Stay strong, keep smiling. Love you."

Advertisement

Watch the video here-

Reacting to this video, Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa thanked her aunts for their support and good wishes. Mitali commented, "Love you mami’s @drmadhuakhourichopra @vimlaakhouri."

Speaking about Mannara Chopra's journey, in the initial days, the actress had been hesitant about sharing her connection with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. However, after Salman Khan's motivation, Mannara openly admitted belonging to the Chopra family and having a deep-rooted connection with Priyanka and Parineeti.

When Mannara's sister, Mitali, graced Bigg Boss 17 during the family week, Mannara was seen talking about their family. Mannara had asked Mitali whether 'mimi didi' aka Priyanka Chopra knows that she is on Bigg Boss 17 and Mitali confirmed that Priyanka knows and everyone is proud of her journey on the show.

More about Bigg Boss 17 finale:

Next Sunday (January 28), Bigg Boss 17 will have its winner. Currently, the top four finalists of the show are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey. The contestants who are nominated to get evicted are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya. One among three will be evicted in tonight's episode (January 21).

To get the latest and exclusive updates of Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Revisiting times when Ankita Lokhande remembered him on Bigg Boss 17