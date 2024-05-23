Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator round of the ongoing season of IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday (May 22). While the team's knockout from the race for the winning trophy disappointed its fans, they were also emotional at RCB's Dinesh Karthik's probable retirement from the IPL. Often referred to as the top finisher for RCB, the cricketer might have played his final match in the Indian Premier League.

Reacting to Dinesh's priceless contribution to Indian cricket and his apparent retirement from the IPL, Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta posted an emotional note on his social media.

Aman Gupta's note for Dinesh Karthik

Taking to his Instagram story, Aman Gupta posted a farewell note for RCB's Dinesh Karthik. The Shark Tank India judge wrote, "BYE BYE DK. INDIAN CRICKET WILL MISS YOU. 29 IN 8 BALLS AGAINST BANGLADESH WITH A LAST BALL 6 TO MAKE INDIA WIN REMAINS MY FAVORITE."

Check out Aman Gupta's note here:

For the unversed, Aman Gupta is an ardent fan of cricket and often marks his attendance in the stadium during IPL matches. He serves as the co-founder and CMO of boAt company, and last appeared on Shark Tank India 3.

Is Dinesh Karthik retiring?

Although RCB's wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has not officially announced his retirement from the IPL, the cricketer has given several indications during the competition that this year will be his final of all. Also, the post-match scenes were self-explanatory. Yesterday (May 22), at the field, Dinesh removed his gloves and thanked the supporters who were there for him. RCB's ex-captain Virat Kohli hugged the star player, thereby giving us an unforgettable moment.

Further, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players presented Dinesh Karthik with a guard of honor as the player walked towards his dressing room. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Indian Premier League shared a clip of the heartwarming moment.

Undeniably, Dinesh Karthik has proven to be an important player for RCB during tough times. He is to finish his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with 22 fifties.

