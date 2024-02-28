JD Majethia recalls lesson learnt from daughter influenced him to make Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Jamnadas aka JD Majethia is one of the few producers in the Indian Television industry who often comes up with relevant stories. Even in present times when Indian content is being tagged as ‘regressive’ by many, Majethia’s shows are attracting viewership and are clicking with the audience. With his latest outing, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, the Khichdi actor has touched upon another crucial societal evil which is dowry. In an interaction with Indian Express, he opened up the subject of his current show, and also shared how this idea took birth in his mind.

JD Majethia on Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Shedding light on his production house, Hats Off always making sensible content, JD Majethia said that though they started and got fame with their comedy shows, their roots are in theater, where they used to tell stories that had an impact, along with humor. Once they came to TV, people narrowed it down to just comedy, so they didn’t know that Hats Off also has a strong bank of dramatic stories. He exemplified the same with his shows- Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Waghle Ki Duniya which left a mark on the minds of viewers. Majethia stated, “It is a conscious effort. Even in a Sarabhai, while we saw an elite society, we also saw a Monisha who was middle-class.”

On his latest show, the producer said that the tradition of dowry continues secretly even today, and it is not just in small towns and cities, but in big ones too. He claimed that even the wealthiest of people are involved in this practice. JD quoted an incident and added, “I moved into a bigger house a few days back, and my daughter told us a year ago that she is moving out to her independent house. She just does not want to be a protected child, and I appreciate that. I learned from my daughter. I felt I needed to start something like this (Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai) to impact lives.”

Here’s a glimpse from JD Majethia’s interview:

Furthermore, the director also disclosed how he ended up choosing Gujarati culture to showcase this issue. He said, “Even though it revolves around a Gujarati family, in reality, Gujarat has a very low percentage of dowry deaths. We wanted to make a pan-India show since the issue is very prevalent in the country, so there was no particular reason behind choosing a family with Gujarati culture. If we show a family in any other culture, fingers would be pointed at us.”

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is inspired by a Gujarati novel penned by Dhirbuen Patel. It stars Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan in the lead roles. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

