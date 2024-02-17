Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is nearing its finale. In the coming few weeks, the audience will have their winner of the current season of this dance reality show. Since the show is in the last leg, the celebrity contestants have upped their game to another level. This time, the show is creating a buzz as the contestants of the show will be accompanied by their family members.

Arshad Warsi gets emotional on Shiv Thakare's performance

The upcoming episodes will celebrate the dancing spirit of the celebrity contestants along with their family members in the ‘Rishton Ka Jalsa’ episode. Sony TV has recently released a new promo, thereby giving a glimpse of the stellar performances that made judges emotional. Shiv Thakare dedicates a dance act to his father, and we can hear the 'Papa Meri Jaan' track from Animal movie running in the background.

Meanwhile, his father comes on stage and embraces Shiv warmly, which adds a personal touch to the performance. Seeing his act, everyone goes emotional. Contestants and their family members are unable to hold their tears as well. Judges Farah Khan and Malaika Arora feel touched by the act. What catches our attention is Arshad Warsi's teary eyes.

The Jolly LLB actor is so moved by Shiv Thakare's performance that he praises the act but cannot say more as he fails to control his tears. Maliaka and Farah console Arshad. In the meantime, the Bigg Boss 16 fame also cries on the stage.

Advertisement

The new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been uploaded with the caption, "Shiv aur Manisha ki heartwarming performances ne sabke dilon ko chhoo liya! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the promo here:

Manisha Rani's heartfelt performance

Further, the promo gives a little glimpse of how Manisha Rani gets emotional after her performance. Her father, who accompanied her on the show, is also touched by his daughter's special dance act. Farah Khan calls Manisha 'fantastic.'

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently witnessed the eviction of Pushpa Impossible actress Karuna Pandey.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates!