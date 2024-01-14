Karan Kundrra can't stop laughing as Tejasswi Prakash forgets her passport; Watch who arrives for their rescue

Popular actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have gained immense popularity in the television industry and have a massive fan following. Apart from their work commitments, this celebrity couple loves to travel and often shares updates about their adventures on social media. However, yesterday, while they were at the Mumbai airport, a minor incident occurred before they could board their flight to Dubai.

Tejasswi Prakash forgets her passport:

Tejasswi Prakash forgot her passport and beau Karan Kundrra assured to turn this serious situation into a memorable one. Karan took to his Instagram story and recorded the actress as she was requesting someone on the phone to get the passport. In the video, Karan informed fans, "We are going Dubai. She brought her passport but left the old passport at home which has visa. So now Aunty is coming."

The Naagin 6 actress was seen asking Karan to send someone to collect her passport. As Karan recorded this tense situation and Tejasswi's reaction, the actress told him, "It's not funny." Karan laughed non-stop and said, "I was not tensed so much even during exams."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is seen talking to her mother and asking her to come to the International airport to deliver her passport. After some time, Karan goes to the airport's main gate to collect the passport from Tejasswi's mom and rushes inside.

He even had a fun chat with the security guard at the airport's main gate. The security guard was encouraging Karan to do more web shows, and the actor assured him that he would make his wish come true. As he made his way back to Tejasswi, the popular Bigg Boss 15 contestant couldn't stop laughing.

Tejasswi was seen expressing her annoyance to the airport staff about Karan, complaining about how he was recording a video in such a tense situation when they were already running late.

Later on, Tejasswi shared a video on her Instagram story, feeling relieved that they successfully boarded their flight. However, Karan was still caught laughing in the video and playfully teased Tejasswi, mentioning how he and her mother had put in all the effort to bring her passport.

These two are known for their fun and playful relationship, always setting relationship goals for others. Speaking of Tejasswi's professional life, she recently starred in a music video called Aidan Na Nach. On the other hand, Karan was last seen hosting Temptation Island alongside Mouni Roy.

