Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, best known for her role in Choti Sarrdaanri gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The actress will also be seen performing stunts in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania.

Nimrit who was initially set to play a lead role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, has finally revealed why she backed out of the film. After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit began reading sessions with the team. However, fans were shocked when the first look of the film was released, and Nimrit was nowhere to be seen.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on her exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

In an interview with India Today, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress opened up about what went wrong while promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The talented actor mentioned that she believes in destiny and that perhaps LSD 2 was not meant for her. "There's nothing more to say," she remarked. "I have immense respect for Ekta ma'am and will forever be grateful to her for offering me the film," Nimrit added.

When asked about her discussion with Ekta Kapoor and why her decision to step away was so discreet, the actor explained that she initially didn't want to participate in Bigg Boss, but circumstances led her to join. "Maybe we will collaborate again soon; I'm still here," she said.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Speaking about participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia revealed that the opportunity came last year, but she values freshness in her projects. Opting to take a break after her stint in Bigg Boss 16 to revamp herself, she is now eagerly looking forward to embarking on this new, adventurous journey.

The actress surprised fans with a slimmer physique before heading off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. When questioned about the motivation behind her weight loss, she clarified that she has always been slim; it's just that people overlooked it. Following her stint on Bigg Boss, she gained weight due to hormonal issues, which she subsequently shed. The actress emphasized her ongoing commitment to fitness through regular workouts and maintenance.

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to grace the screens of Colors TV soon, with digital streaming available on JioCinema. The premiere date for this stunt-based reality show is yet to be announced.

