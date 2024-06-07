Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty shares first adrenaline-pumping PIC from Romania; Pens gratitude note

Rohit Shetty is back as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Ever since it was announced that celebrities are being approached for the show, the excitement among viewers has been sky-high. They can’t wait to watch the adventure show on television screens.

While there has been no official statement or post from the makers yet about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the first post comes today from none other than, Rohit Shetty. Let’s take a look.

Rohit Shetty’s first post on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

On June 7, the Bollywood director and the much loved host of Khatron Ke Khiladi took to social media to share a post that has further fueled the anticipation among netizens. The picture shows the actor in action – he is trying to climb down from a flying helicopter to a vehicle on the ground. The picture itself will give you an adrenaline rush.

Check out Rohit Shetty’s post below:

Along with the picture, Rohit Shetty also penned a note expressing his gratitude to viewers for showering him and the show with love for all these years. In his words, “SHOOTING FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF KHATRON KE KHILADI IN ROMANIA ITS BEEN 10 YEARS HOSTING THIS SHOW THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE YOU ALL HAVE GIVEN ME AND THIS SHOW ALL THESE YEARS.”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Archana Gautam commented, "Wow superb si." Actor Mohit Malik also wrote, " super @itsrohitshetty sir."

It goes without saying fans got too excited seeing the post. one user wrote, "Finally wait is over!" Another commented, "Wow! Can't wait to see it!"

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features several celebrity contestants such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

The contestants are currently in Romania shooting for the upcoming season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's premiere date is yet to be announced by the makers.

