Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been making headlines ever since they collaborated for Ektaa Kapoor's show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The duo are rumored to be in a relationship. Though their show might have ended, the chemistry between them is still creating a buzz in the town.

Kushal Tandon's cryptic tweet

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Kushal Tandon addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. In a cryptic tweet, he urged his loved ones to focus on their happiness and not let baseless rumors affect them. His message seemed to be a response to the persistent gossip surrounding his alleged romance with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

He wrote, “People who love me and who r associated with me, plz be calm and focus on ur life n stay happy and rocking like me, few stupid morons and assholes sitting behind a desktop with a jobless life doesn’t affect me mast rahooooo.”

Despite their consistent denials of any romantic involvement, fans remain convinced that there's something brewing between these co-stars.

More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s bond

Initially, Kushal and Shivangi shared a strictly professional bond. Yet, as their show, Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka drew to a close, signs of a deeper connection emerged. Kushal's solo trip to the mountains took an intriguing turn when he posted a picture alongside Shivangi Joshi, sparking speculation. However, the picture was later removed, leaving fans intrigued about the nature of their relationship.

Earlier, media reports hinted at a possible engagement between the two, yet both Shivangi and Kushal dismissed the speculation in their own unique ways. Joshi took to social media with a cryptic post, that reads, "I love rumors. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

Meanwhile, Kushal expressed his frustration with the media, writing, "Hey media folks, can you please tell me something? Am I getting engaged and I'm the only one who doesn't know about it? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts."

