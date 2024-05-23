Kushal Tandon shares cryptic tweet amid relationship speculations with Shivangi Joshi
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actor Kushal Tandon has seemingly responded to the relationship speculations with Shivangi Joshi. Read to know more!
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been making headlines ever since they collaborated for Ektaa Kapoor's show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The duo are rumored to be in a relationship. Though their show might have ended, the chemistry between them is still creating a buzz in the town.
Kushal Tandon's cryptic tweet
Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Kushal Tandon addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. In a cryptic tweet, he urged his loved ones to focus on their happiness and not let baseless rumors affect them. His message seemed to be a response to the persistent gossip surrounding his alleged romance with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.
He wrote, “People who love me and who r associated with me, plz be calm and focus on ur life n stay happy and rocking like me, few stupid morons and assholes sitting behind a desktop with a jobless life doesn’t affect me mast rahooooo.”
Despite their consistent denials of any romantic involvement, fans remain convinced that there's something brewing between these co-stars.
More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s bond
Initially, Kushal and Shivangi shared a strictly professional bond. Yet, as their show, Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka drew to a close, signs of a deeper connection emerged. Kushal's solo trip to the mountains took an intriguing turn when he posted a picture alongside Shivangi Joshi, sparking speculation. However, the picture was later removed, leaving fans intrigued about the nature of their relationship.
Earlier, media reports hinted at a possible engagement between the two, yet both Shivangi and Kushal dismissed the speculation in their own unique ways. Joshi took to social media with a cryptic post, that reads, "I love rumors. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."
Meanwhile, Kushal expressed his frustration with the media, writing, "Hey media folks, can you please tell me something? Am I getting engaged and I'm the only one who doesn't know about it? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts."
ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: ED takes over investigation from police, to question Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner; Report