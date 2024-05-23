The investigation of Elvish Yadav’s involvement in the snake venom case is ongoing. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is currently out on bail. The latest development in the case is that the Enforcement Directorate has taken over the case from Noida Police. Read on to know how they will take the investigation forward.

ED takes over the investigation from Noida Police

According to a report by Times Now News, the Enforcement Directorate has taken over the investigation of the snake venom case from the Noida Police. It involved Elvish Yadav and his associates as the accused.

The police have already submitted a 1200-page chargesheet against the accused. They also submitted statements of the witnesses, electronic evidence, and a forensic report. The ED will collect all this evidence and move forward in the case. Reportedly, sources said Elvish will be questioned by the ED soon.

What happened in the snake venom case?

For the unversed, on November 3 last year, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and five others were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom to party revelers in Noida, allegedly for recreational use.

Nine snakes — five cobras, one python, two sand snakes, and one rat snake — protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and a 20ml tube of snake venom were recovered from the possession of the five suspects at the time of the arrests.

The police also added charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to the existing FIR following a forensic report that 20ml liquid, recovered from the five arrested suspects, was venom from a krait.

In March, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police in connection with the case and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. Currently, he is out on bail. During the questioning, Elvish admitted to arranging and supplying snake venom to the party. But his legal team stated that he was called in for questioning as a witness, was illegally detained, and then arrested.

