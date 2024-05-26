Shivangi Joshi, one of television's most stylish actresses, consistently dazzles her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Renowned for her acting talent and captivating appearance, she has a massive fan following who are eager to stay updated about every aspect of her life.

Although the actress keeps her personal life private, she occasionally offers glimpses into her world through social media posts. Recently, she caught everyone's attention with her stunning appearance in a green lehenga, showcasing her impeccable style.

Shivangi Joshi stuns in an enchanting green lehenga look

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of captivating pictures wearing a gorgeous green lehenga, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon.

Draped in a stunning ensemble, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress exuded elegance in a green lehenga paired with a bottle green shoulder-sleeve blouse, skirt, and dupatta. Crafted from shimmering fabric with a hook and eye closure, the lehenga ensemble was completed with a cancan for added flair.

Completing her ensemble, she adorned herself with green earrings featuring pear-shaped stones bordered by rounds with sparkling diamonds along the sides. Her hair was elegantly styled in a bun, with subtle flicks framing one side, while her makeup remained understated, accentuating her natural beauty.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shivangi Joshi uploaded the pictures, fans couldn’t resist complimenting her beauty. A fan wrote, “You deserve happiness in your own life. Keep smiling & keep inspiring, lot’s of love.” Another fan commented, “You're beautiful all the time, but when you smile, you make the world halt. Your taste is so impressive. Your humility and grace attract many people.”

Recently, Shivangi Joshi has been in the spotlight due to her dating rumors involving Kushal Tandon. Addressing the speculation, she took to her Instagram handle and expressed her disappointment over the misinterpretation of her words from a recent interview.

She clarified that when asked about the circulating rumors, she simply mentioned that rumors are a part of public life. However, she was disheartened by the way some individuals edited and misrepresented her statement, leading to misunderstanding.

