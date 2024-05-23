Shivangi Joshi has been in the news lately for her alleged relationship with Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar ka co-actor Kushal Tandon. The actress was spotted at an even recently and interacted with media wherein a lot of questions about her relationship rumor were asked. Joshi gracefully answered all the questions. However, a few people on the internet have edited Joshi's words, misconstrued them and presented in a wrong way. Shivangi took to social media and addressed the issues and shared her disappointment on the same.

Shivangi Joshi on statements regarding her relationship status

In a long note on social media, Shivangi Joshi mentioned that she was disappointed as her words were misconstrued from an interview. She shared that when she was asked about the rumor doing the rounds, she replied mentioning that rumors come and go. However, a few people edited the same and presented it in a wrong manner, disappointing her.

She also added that she has been a private person and doesn't like to talk about her personal life. She said, "Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover. and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's Instagram story here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also added, "I request you to kindly respect my privacy. When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone's generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human."

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon played the lead couple in Sony TV's Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka as Aradhana and Reyansh. There were rumors about them dating. A few reports suggested that the couple might get engaged soon.

Recently, a few clips of Shivangi and Kushal enjoying a boxing match in Thailand went viral which escalated the rumor of their relationship.

Statement of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka co-actors on Kushal-Shivangi's relationship

Aradhna Sharma who played the negative role in Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka revealed that she ships Kushal and Shivangi and wants them to get together. She also revealed that Kushal did something extremely cute for Shivangi on the sets of the show. Sharma revealed that Joshi was craving to eat pani-puri and Tandon arranged a pani-puri seller on the sets, fulfilling Joshi's wish.

More about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of the industry since her childhood. She has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Begusarai, and Beinteha among others. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She will next be seen in Amazon Mini's Couple Goals.

Previously, she was linked with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor Mohsin Khan. However, they didn't make their relationship official.

More about Kushal Tandon

Kushal is known for his stint in projects like Ek Hazarron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hum, and Beyhad among others. He has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 7, and Nach Baliye.

He has been in a relationship with Elena Bowea and Gauahar Khan. Kushal was also rumored to be dating Ridhima Pandit, however, they didn't announce their relationship.

