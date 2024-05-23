Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge has been bringing a lot of laughter and joy to the viewers. Within a short span of its run, it has developed a genuine fan base. In an upcoming episode of the comedy show, Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill and yesteryear star Moushumi Chatterjee will come on the show to witness various stand up acts, roasts and spoofs by the immensely talented set of artists.

The fresh teaser uploaded on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with the host Harsh Gujral welcoming the Mohabbatein actor Jimmy Shergill and legendary actress Moushumi Chatterjee on stage. While Jimmy looks dapper in a black jacket over white trousers paired with shades, Moushumi is oozing grace in a red and orange-colored saree.

Harsh kickstarts the show by joking with the iconic actress. He says that he kept on crying for three hours after learning that they have to do a standup on love and romance. The Piku actress pulls his leg and asks how did he manage to come from Kanpur to Mumbai when he finds the topic of love so challenging.

As the promo moves forward, we get a glimpse of Kushal Badrike, Hemangi Kavi and Gaurav More’s hilarious act. Gaurav Dubey, in his on screen female avatar, is seen gushing over the good looks of Jimmy. As he proposes marriage to the actor, Huma Qureshi says that he is already married. To this, Gaurav quips, “Hamari taraf sab chalta hai. Ek passport par bohot sari visa lag sakti hai (Everything works on our side. There can be multiple visas on a single passport).”

In the last part of the teaser, Moushumi Chatterjee is captured recreating her blockbuster track Rimjhim Gire Saawan with Gaurav More. She also wishes that the show goes on for many more years.

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss hafte comedians aur guests, Jimmy Shergill & Moushumi Chatterjee ne milkar machaya full on dhamaal! (This week, comedians and guests, Jimmy Shergill and Moushumi Chatterjee created an uproar together).”

About Madness Machayenge

Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge features eight popular comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh performing gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts for the celebrities who appear on the show. While Huma Qureshi acts as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion), Harsh Gujral is the presenter on the show.

Backed by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, Madness Machayenge airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

