Akshay Kumar shares wife Twinkle Khanna likes to ‘critique’ his looks; reveals his go-to outfit for romantic dinner date

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. Despite being the biggest superstar, Akshay is a complete family man. Not only he is a loving husband but is also a doting father to his son and daughter. On various occasions, he is seen speaking highly of his wife.

Now, recently, the Jolly LLB 3 actor who must have a great team of stylists revealed that it is his wife who often ‘critiques’ his look, especially when they step out together. Read on to know.

Akshay Kumar reveals his wife Twinkle Khanna likes to 'critique' his looks

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed that his wifey often ‘critiques’ his appearances, especially when they step out together. He revealed that his wife doesn't like it when he wears track pants and a T-shirt on their outings together. Instead, she prefers to see the actor dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue denim.

He said, "I feel it's all wives' duty to critique their husbands' wardrobe choices; it's what makes them happy. Yes, she most definitely has a say when we're dressing for an event together. On my own, she doesn't mind what I look like, but when we're together, she'd rather I didn't wear my trusty track pants and training T-shirts. I can't blame her, though."

Akshay Kumar's go-to outfit for a romantic dinner date

In addition to this, he also shed light on his go-to outfit for a romantic dinner. The Welcome To The Jungle actor has left that also to his wife. He revealed that it is whatever Twinkle Khanna decides.

“Sometimes, she asks me to surprise her, but she doesn’t like ridiculously expensive, over-the-top, trying-too-hard outfits. So, shirt and pants is my go-to, but Tina has always liked me in white shirt and denim jeans or black pants,” he mentioned further, adding that one can never go wrong with a choice of keeping it simple and chic. He opined that sometimes, men should look like men and ‘not a statement’.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his next eagerly-awaited Jolly LLB 3 co-starring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in important roles. In addition to this, he also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

