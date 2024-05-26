Huma Qureshi reacts to Cannes 2024 attendees who 'have nothing to do with films'; asks brands to support independent films instead

The 77th Cannes Film Festival recently concluded and saw India’s glorious presence in the global space. Over a dozen movies saw the big screen at the event and many Indians also graced the red carpet. Among those were also people from non-filmy backgrounds who were sent by some brands as representatives. Huma Qureshi has now shared quite a strong opinion about the same.

What did Huma Qureshi say about Cannes attendees who have nothing to do with films?

For the unversed, Huma made her Cannes debut in 2012 luckily with her first film only. She walked the red carpet for the World premiere of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Mentioning that it’s a film Festival where art is celebrated for art’s stake, Huma continued in her Instagram story, “I really hope some of these brands/companies that spend hundreds of dollars sending people who have nothing to do with films instead now find a way to support small and Independent films.”

The Maharani actress further expressed that she is proud of all the 'incredible women' who brought home glory. She concluded by saying, "More power to them and to our home-grown storytellers."

When Huma Qureshi celebrated a decade of her Cannes debut

Back in 2022, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram and penned a long note about the heartwarming feat. Sharing a carousel of throwback pictures, Huma wrote alongside, “10 years to the EXACT day… My first film, the first time I saw myself on the big screen, and my first time at Cannes. It was a crazy special day indeed.”

In her note, she further thanked the movie’s director Anurag Kashyap for giving her this film, a film career, and believing in her when no one else did. She continued, “Today so many people who have been part of that film are doing so well .. can’t believe how we made this film and had so much fun doing it.”

Last seen in the third season of her web show Maharani, Huma is currently busy shooting for her movie Gulabi which is reportedly based on a true story. She will then also be seen in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3.

