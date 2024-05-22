Meera Deosthale’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai to air its last episode on THIS date; Checkout

SonyTV’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, which was based on the dowry system, will soon shut down. The show is going to air its finale episode in the coming days.

By Fakeha Anis
Published on May 22, 2024  |  04:48 PM IST |  3.1K
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai started with a lot of expectations a few months ago. The storyline of the show aimed to explore the revolutionary concept related to dowry in India. However, despite having a groundbreaking premise and thought-provoking subject, the drama failed to click with the viewers and so, the makers decided to pull it off. It has now been learnt that the last episode of JD Majethia’s show will be released on the coming weekend. 

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai wraps up in three months

As per the latest report, Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai will come to an end on May 24, 2024. While Meera played the role of a homely and vivacious girl, Nandini on the show, Zaan portrayed the character of Nandini’s better half, Naren. 

The show opened with Nandini challenging the tradition of dowry in our system. She takes a bold step and asks her father-in-law to return her dowry. The first episode did leave an impact on the minds of the audience as it showcased a huge range of emotions. One family was shown to be dealing with the trauma of a suicide and the other was shown to be making stark demands of dowry from a girl’s family. 

About Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai revolved around Meera Deosthale’s character Nandini standing against her in-laws and fighting the pertinent issue of dowry. As she struggles to become a voice for all the women who face problems in their marriage due to this social evil, her husband Naren, played by Zaan Khan also goes against her initially. It will be interesting to see how the makers will now conclude its run. 

Besides Meera and Zaan, the show featured Dharmesh Vyas, Saurabh Gumbar, Sejal Jha, and Jagat Rawat among others. 

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai premiered with a lot of hope on February 19, 2024. It is Inspired by Dhiruben Patel's Gujarati novel, Ek Dal Mitthi. The show is backed by JD Majethia under the auspices of Hats Off Productions. 

Credits: Tellychakkar
