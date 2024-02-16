Mohit Arora on his 10 years acting sabbatical: ‘Was looking for an impactful role to return’

Mohit Arora received praise for his acting prowess in the 2013 show Jhansi Ki Rani. However, he chose to distance himself from the TV post that show. Recently, the actor, who is now making a comeback with the upcoming show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, talked about why he chose to not take up any role all these years.

Mohit Arora on what made him so long to return to TV

In an interaction with ETimes, Mohit Arora revealed why went missing from the small screen. He stated, “I have always enjoyed acting and never wanted to stay away from TV for so long. But I was looking for an impactful role to return to TV scenes.”

Mohit shared that he wanted a great role and he was firm that he would take up a character which would attract him. “As an actor, I cannot restrict myself to a particular medium because my sole motive is to act and explore things,” he added.

Furthermore, Mohit Arora called his role in Milke Bhi Na Mile ‘interesting’. He said, “I am excited to return to TV screen with such a role. I found a perfect comeback with this show and character. I have always preferred roles which are distinctive and meaningful. And the character I am playing in the show is just that. This is why I said yes to this show. My only wish now is to make an impact with this character. Hope viewers shower our new exciting show with love and support.”

Take a look at Mohit Arora’s latest Instagram post:

Manisha Saxena, who rose to fame after appearing on MTV Love School, has also been roped in to play a significant role in Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile. She is returning to acting after a gap of almost a year. Sharing the reason behind the same, Manisha said that the scarcity of good projects kept her away from the entertainment world. The actress had said, “I am always drawn to roles which push boundaries. So I did not want to randomly pick any character which goes unnoticed by the audience. I wasn’t convinced with the roles that were coming my way. That’s why I took this much time to choose the right project for me.”

For the unknown, Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile will air on Dangal TV soon.

