Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh; Who will be the new Naagin after Tejasswi Prakash?

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, which premiered on February 12, 2022, became one of the most-watched dramas on television. The show with Tejasswi Prakash in the lead has kept fans glued to their screens with its captivating storyline and ensemble cast. The current season has been packed with thrilling twists, betrayals, and power struggles in the supernatural realm. With each episode, the stakes have been raised, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. However, it was recently reported that the time has come to bid Tejasswi's Naagin goodbye as the last few episodes went on air this weekend. Now, the buzz is Ektaa Kapoor will continue the supernatural thriller franchise and Naagin 7 will be launched soon. The show's success has only fueled anticipation for what lies ahead in the rumored seventh season.

Who will be the next Naagin?

According to reports, Ekta Kapoor may be gearing up to launch the seventh season of Naagin with an entirely new cast in the near future. However, no specific details regarding the date and time of its release have been disclosed yet. Amidst this, a video surfaced on social media that shows a small clip of an actress walking with a voiceover introducing the next naagin. It also shows that Naagin 7 will be on air soon as it announces, "Aap dekhenge ek nayi naagin ki kahaani. Kaun hogi wo naagin o ki naagin?" The silhouette shows a woman draped in a red saree walking toward the temple. While official confirmations about the show are yet to be made, the names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ayesha Singh have emerged as potential contenders for the coveted role of Naagin.

Take a look at the Naagin 7 video here:

Reaction of fans

The comment section of the video has fans speculating about the next Naagin. Netizens also expressed their excitement for the rumored upcoming season. Fans eagerly await an official announcement, ready to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Naagins once again.

