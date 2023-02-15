Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia poses with rumored boyfriend Mahir Pandhi after Bigg Boss 16; See PICS

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. She has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Speaking about her personal life, Nimrit has often confessed in Bigg Boss 16 house that she's dating someone. For the uninformed, the actress is rumored of dating her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Mahir Pandhi. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia meets her rumored bf Mahir Pandhi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrit reshared a post of her rumored boyfriend Mahir Pandhi. It was a photo collage where both the actors were making different poses while clicking selfie. Along with the photo, Mahir wrote ‘Back with the OG.’ For the unversed, Mahir used to share posts and videos with the actress while she was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and the former left no stone unturned to be her biggest cheerleader throughout her journey. Check out the picture here

About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nimrit Kaur began her acting career in 2019, but before that, she was introduced to the world of modeling. She represented the state of Manipur and won Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. Before beginning her acting career, Nimrit also starred in several music videos such as 'Maastani' sung by B Praak and Jaani in 2018. In 2019, she made an appearance in 'Serious' by Bannet Dosanjh. Along with acting, Nimrit is also a lawyer by profession and completed her education at the Army Institute of Law, Mohali. Nimrit then starred in Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019 and became a household name. Moreover, the actress has bagged her first Bollywood project with Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 while she was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

