‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ Bigg Boss 5’s dialogue goes VIRAL once again; Watch the BEST meme here

Bigg Boss is the most controversial, yet the most popular reality show that enjoys immense viewership. Every season gives some memorable moments, that soon go viral on the internet. And it goes without saying, that every season also gives some meme-worthy content that makes the contestants and the season more memorable. Talking about memes and trendy content, we cannot miss Bigg Boss 5’s ‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ meme which is currently trending on the internet. Let’s watch one of the best versions of the video currently trending.

Seen the ‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ Meme?

Bigg Boss 5, which aired from 2011 to 2012 is best remembered for contestant Pooja Misra’s outburst. Even after a decade of the season going on air, the dialogue of Shonali Nagrani, ‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ after she kicked a dustbin is going viral on the internet. Netizens jumped on the trend in their own ways of recreating the video. Now, the best video that caught our attention is two kids mouthing the dialogue and recreating the video in their own way.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video starts with the younger sibling kicking a trolley on her way and making a face. To this, her elder sibling reacted, “Pooja what is this behaviour?” The other sibling responds, “Sorry, I kicked it by mistake.” The expression of the little ones on their face and the way they mouthed the dialogue can give actors a run for their money. They also point at each other and advance toward one another as they say, “Are you gonna hit me?” “You want me to hit you? Cuz you’re asking for it, you’re dying for it.” The video was uploaded by a content creator who hailed their acting and wrote in the caption, “These kids deserve an Oscar.”

What actually happened between Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani?

A clip from Bigg Boss 5 that went viral showed Pooja angrily kicking a dustbin. As Shonali Nagrani asked her, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?”, Pooja said that she kicked it ‘by mistake’ and asked Shonali to pick it up if it bothered her. “You will pick it up,” Shonali said, to which Pooja responded, “You do not tell me what to do.” Shonali kept talking about it and said, “Or what? Are you going to hit me?” This was followed by Pooja's dialogue, “Do you want it? ‘Cause you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back. Got it?” Since then, it became a meme and many celebrities also recreated it over the years.

