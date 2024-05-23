Isha Malviya, known for her role in the TV series Udaariyaan gained popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. On the show hosted by Salman Khan, her personal life was quite the rollercoaster, often making headlines. Now, according to a media report, the Udaariyaan actress is set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wildcard entry.

Will Isha Malviya join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wildcard entry?

Isha Malviya was recently spotted in a candid mood as she happily posed for the media. When the paps informed her about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 heading to Romania for the shoot Isha wished them luck and jokingly asked the media if she should join them too.

The media then inquired if she had been offered the show, to which Isha replied that the show is still in progress. When asked if she might join as a wildcard contestant, she hinted at considering a visit to Romania and extended her best wishes to the team.

The contestants have arrived in Romania and are gearing up to start shooting for the show. Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, and Asim Riaz are considered some of the strongest contenders, with all eyes on them for daring stunts. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been hitting the gym hard for the past year, expressing confidence in delivering her best performance on Rohit Shetty's show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will feature a diverse range of brave contestants, including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

Samarth Jurel, known from Bigg Boss 17, was set to join the show but withdrew due to a leg injury. There are rumors of Mannara Chopra replacing him, though it's yet to be confirmed. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon air on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema. Stay tuned for the premiere date of this thrilling reality show.

For the unversed, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been shooting the show in Cape Town, South Africa for many seasons. However, breaking away from this, the team has chosen Romania, Europe this time, as their new primary location.

