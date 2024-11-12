Rupali Ganguly takes legal course over row with stepdaughter Esha Verma; Anupamaa fame files defamation suit

Rupali Ganguly’s personal life has created a lot of buzz in the last few days over her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s accusations. Now, after remaining silent for a long time, the Anupamaa actress has taken the legal course. On November 11, she filed a defamation suit against her stepdaughter, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crores.

Rupali Ganguly took the help of celebrity lawyer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan to file a defamation suit against her stepdaughter. The lawyer confirmed the news to Times Now/ Telly Talk India and said that the Anupamaa actress decided to take this step because Esha Verma dragged Ganguly’s 11-year-old son into this.

Sana Raees Khan's team said in a media statement, "We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali Ganguly firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity."

It all started when Esha’s old Twitter post from 2020 went viral recently. In that post, she accused the Anupamaa actress of feeding strange medications to her dad and claimed that she had an affair with Ashwin while he was in the second marriage. Calling her ‘cruel-hearted’, she held the actress responsible for separating Verma from his family.

Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma. They married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Before tying the knot with Rupali Ganguly, the businessman was married twice. Ganguly and Verma married in 2013, and they welcomed their son, Rudransh, in the same year.

Very recently, Esha issued a video statement on social media where she narrated the struggle she and her mom faced because of the Anupamaa actress and Ashwin Verma.

