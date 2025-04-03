'Voh maarega..': Raveena Tandon reveals Karan Johar's SHOCKING question before using her name in Kar Gayi Chull; watch Indian Idol 15 PROMO

Indian Idol 15 will draw its curtain down this weekend. On the grand finale episode, several prominent celebrities from the Bollywood industry will make a special appearance. Among them, Raveena Tandon also graces the show's grand finale episode. While talking to the judges, Raveena Tandon recalled Karan Johar's shocking question he asked before shooting for the hit song Kar Gayi Chull, sung by rapper Badshah.

Advertisement

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Indian Idol 15 on their official social media handle. In the promo, it can be seen that Shreya Ghoshal reminded Raveena Tandon of a song made on her, Kar Gayi Chull. Shreya asked Raveena what was her reaction to the song and asked whether she knew it would release.

Raveena Tandon revealed, "Honestly, I didn’t know it was going to happen like this. I remember Karan called, and we were already huge fans of him, Badshah. We used to listen to all his rap songs. It was so cool."

Watch Indian Idol 15 promo here-

She disclosed, "Karan said, 'Muje permission chahiye tera naam use karne ke liye gaane mei.' Maine kaha 'How sweet. Of course, use karle. He said, 'Nahi, Anil Thadani ka kya hoga. Voh muje maarega toh nahi. Pehle tu Anil se puch le if it's okay to use your name.' (Karan said, 'I need your permission to use your name in the song.' I said 'How sweet! Of course, use it. He said, 'No, what will happen to Anil Thadani. He will beat me. First, you ask Anil whether it's okay to use your name)."

Advertisement

Raveena shared, "Karan (Karan Johar) made me listen to two lines of the song, and it was the cutest. I said 'Anil haa bole na bole, mai Badshah ko haa bol hi deti hu. (I thought even if Anil says no, I'm saying yes to Badshah)."

Apart from Raveena Tandon, Indian Idol 15 grand finale will also see special appearances of Shilpa Shetty and Mika Singh as guests. Indian Idol 15 grand finale can be watched on Sony TV on April 5 (Saturday) and April 6 (Sunday) at 8:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: When and where to watch Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani's show? Find out