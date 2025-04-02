Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves with Sunil Grover to Laila, and their moves are unmissable; WATCH

The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Sunil Grover has been one of the most loved artists of the entertainment industry. A brilliant actor, entertainer and all-rounder, Suniil has impressed audiences with his art. Now, his amazing and energetic dance moves are doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, at a celebration, Sunil Grover can be seen grooving to Sunny Leone's song Laila along with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A video from the recent celebration, Sunil Grover and Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen dancing to Laila. While Siddhant is seen wearing a white ethnic outfit, Sunil can be seen wearing a black shirt and orange bottoms. Sunil's happy and energetic moves, whereas Siddhant's amazing steps are just too amazing to miss.

Watch Sunil Grover and Siddhant Chaturvedi's video here-

Sunil Grover, the comedian-actor, has been a well-known celebrity of the entertainment industry. His tiff with Kapil Sharma and then his reunion with the comedian on The Great Indian Kapil Show was one of the biggest highlights of the season.

On the professional front, Sunil Grover has showcased his acting mettle in numerous Bollywood films such as Baaghi, Jawan, Bharat, Goodbye and many others. Apart from doing Bollywood films, Sunil even did several Television and web shows such as Dabba Cartel, Sunflower, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more.

Speaking about his personal life, Sunil is married to Aarti, who is an interior designer by profession and likes to stay away from the limelight. The couple is parent to a son.

The Great Indian Kapil Show stars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and more. The new season for the show has been recently announced on Netflix. However, the show's premiere date has not been released yet.

