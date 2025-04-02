Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Vakani returning as Dayaben? Producer Asit Modi breaks silence

And again, the news of Dayaben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been all over the internet. Ever since Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, quit her ongoing sitcom, audiences have been eagerly waiting for her return to the show. Recently, the news of a new Dayaben entering the show left fans frenzied. As fans wish for the OG Dayaben, aka Disha Vakani, to return, now the show's producer, Asit Modi, has finally reacted to the news of Dayaben's return to the show.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reacted to Disha Vakani's return as Dayaben in the show. Commenting on Dayaben's return, Modi revealed, "Aaj hum Daya bhabhi ko bhi zarur miss kar rahe lekin Daya bhabi jab bhi aaye... Agar wohi Daya bhabi aa jaye toh hum bohot khush honge aur agar nayi Daya bhabhi aaye toh hum character ko pakad ke rakhenge (Today, even we are missing Daya bhabhi. If the same Daya bhabhi returns, then we will be happy, but if a new Daya bhabhi comes, we will hold on to the character)."

Further, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer shared how his wife is also eagerly waiting for Dayaben's return to the show. He assured fans that Daya bhabhi is returning to the show and said, "So just wait for some time; Daya bhabhi will be back very soon. Itna sabar kiya hai thoda sabar aur Daya bhabi jaldi aayenge (Everyone has waited for so long so wait for more time). I miss her a lot, and we will get her back soon."

Advertisement

Asit Modi even expressed his joy at the show's recent TRP ratings. For the uninformed, after Tapu-Sonu's recent marriage angle, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked in the top 2.

After Disha Vakani, several actors exited the show due to various reasons. At present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and more.

ALSO READ: Did you know Jethalal's dialogue 'Aye Pagal Aurat' was banned? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi reveals WHY