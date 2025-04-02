Are Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin getting married in 2025? Krishna Mukherjee REVEALS

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, known for their undeniable chemistry, have been among the most celebrated couples in the entertainment industry. Their relationship has been goals for many. For years now, speculations about Aly and Jasmine's marriage have been going on. However, now the couple's closest friend Krishna Mukherjee has dropped a major hint about Aly and Jasmine's wedding. The actress confirmed that the couple will tie the knot this year.

On Rush with Ruch's podcast, Krishna Mukherjee was asked about rumors about Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's marriage. Reacting to these speculations, Krishna confirmed that the wedding will happen in 2025. She shared, "Haa haa, iss saal...iss saal ya fir agle saal ho rahi hai unki shaadi (Yes, yes, they are getting married this year...this year or next year). It is happening. Iss saal ho rahi hai, end tak ho jayegi (By the end of this year, it will happen)."

While this news has left all JasLy fans excited, an official confirmation from Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni has not yet been released. The couple are avid social media users and often share glimpses of their time together. From cheering each other's work to spending time with each other's families, Jasmine and Aly have proved to be the ideal couple in the TV world.

Speaking about the duo's relationship, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. They were friends before entering the controversial reality show but developed feelings for each other during their stay inside the house. After almost being in a relationship for five years, Jasmine and Aly recently moved together. After which, rumors about their wedding plans started doing the rounds.

For the uninformed, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee became close friends while shooting for the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While the show concluded a few years ago, the two have continued being best friends,

