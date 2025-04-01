Is Karan Wahi getting married in 2025? Actor says 'Iss saal...'

Karan Wahi, known for his illustrious career in the telly industry, has a massive female fan following. While the actor has been away from Television for a few years now, his personal life has been grabbing headlines. In a podcast, Karan spoke about his marriage plans and expressed his wish to get married in 2025. This news might break the hearts of his female fans, but the actor is finally set to tie the knot.

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Karan Wahi shared his marriage plans. Revealing plans of getting married, Karan said, "Koshish kar rha hu (I'm trying)." He added, "Iss saal ho jayegi shayad (This year maybe it will happen)."

Karan Wahi elaborated, "Koshish kar hi rha hu. Meko karni hai shaadi (I'm trying. I want to get married)." He mentioned that he would soon turn 39 years old and added that he got very late to get married.

Further, he advised, "I think 35 tak kar leni chahiye. Kyuki uske baad na aap khud mai hi zyada alag ho jaate ho ki aapko badalna bada mushkil ho jayega (I think by 35 you should get married because later you get changed and it is difficult to change)."

The Dill Mill Gayye actor elaborated that he likes his house in a certain way, and if something is different, he needs to learn to adjust to that. Karan shared, "Till 30-35, the wants were, 'I need a beautiful girl.' Now, the wants have changed, and now you don't care about looks. Firstly, you have to see whether you have an understanding or not. It is very important."

Karan stated, "I still believe meri toh ho jayegi. Bakiyo ka muje nahi pata mere group mei but meri ho jayegi. Mai kar lunga (I still believe I will get married. I don't know about others in my group, but I will get married)."

When asked about his partner, Karan Wahi disclosed that he doesn't have a partner, but he is on a hunt to find one. He shared how his parents are finding a partner for him. He even shared how everyone should get married. The actor shed light on how people agree 25-30 years have different thoughts. Karan Wahi even shared that he was exploring dating apps but mentioned how it didn't work out for him.

On the professional front, Karan Wahi was last seen in Channa Meraya in 2022 opposite Niyati Fatnani.

