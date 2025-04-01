'Krushna bhaiya will finally...' Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh REACTS to pregnancy speculations

Arti Singh, a popular name in the telly industry, has been in the news lately for her personal life. Rumors of her pregnancy have been doing the rounds ever since her recent red carpet appearance. At a recent red carpet event, Arti was accompanied by her brother, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. While discussing his upcoming projects with the paparazzi, Krushna teased Arti by saying he is waiting for the baby. However, now Arti has denied these rumors.

After Krushna Abhishek's playful teasing, speculations about Arti Singh's pregnancy have been floating in the air. Now, putting an end to this speculation, the actress revealed that she isn't expecting. Taking to her Instagram story, Arti wrote, "Krushna bhaiya's words were just filled with love, excitement, and a little manifestation -'Woh kab mamu banenge? (When will he be an uncle?)."

Arti shared how Krushna teased her, saying, "Jaldi sunao, woh kab aa raha hai (Let us know very soon when he is coming)." Arti then clarified, "But that doesn't mean I'm expecting. And well, he said it so dearly, let's call it an indirect manifestation-uparwale ki daya se, jab Bhagwan chahega, tab ho jayega. Till then, Dipak and I are enjoying our journey, and when the right time comes, Krushna bhaiya will finally get his wish of becoming a mama. Keep sending your love & blessings."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

Advertisement

Speaking about Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek's red carpet appearance, while talking to the paparazzi, Krushna had excitedly shared, "Kapil Sharma on Netflix ka third season araha hai. Aur kya chahiye? OMG ka 11th season araha hai. Aur bhi mera Welcome picture araha hai Akshay sir ke saath. Aur kya chahiye (Kapil Sharma's third season is coming on Netflix, what else do you want? OMG's 11th season is coming. Also, my Welcome picture is coming with Akshay sir. What else we want)."

Later, adding a fun twist, Krushna mimicked a baby bump gesture and teasingly said, "Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai," leaving Arti blushing. However, putting an end to the pregnancy rumors, Arti clarified that she is not expecting.

Speaking about her personal life, Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. The two got married at a wedding at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, attended by family and close friends, including celebrities like Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah.

Advertisement

Workwise, Arti Singh is known for her performances in shows like Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, and Waaris, and her remarkable stint in Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh reveals how she met husband Dipak Chauhan; shares story that every girl will relate to