EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Terence Lewis makes SHOCKING revelation about reality shows: 'We are told to...'

Terence Lewis, a renowned choreographer in the entertainment industry, recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. On Pinkvilla's Behind the Success, Terence, who has judged several reality shows, shared his strong opinions on reality shows. He shared how reality show moments are scripted and mentioned that they are asked to create moments. During the interview, Terence was shown his picture with Deepika Padukone when the actress arrived on a reality show.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Terence Lewis was shown his picture dancing with Deepika Padukone. Upon seeing the photo, the choreographer revealed that the picture was from Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. He shared that Deepika had graced the dance reality show to promote Chennai Express.

Further, Terence Lewis shared, "These are not our wishes. A lot of people think that we want to dance, but we are told to create a moment (laughs). So when you say 'Things are scripted.' Yes, this is scripted. Interaction with the guests, and contestants. Dance is not scripted. Judgment is not scripted. That is honest and true. The talent is not scripted, and the comments are not scripted. But the rest that will look good on television, and it will give a promo moment so that all."

Watch Terence Lewis' exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Further, Terence revealed that he was told to create a big moment on the stage and thus he picked Deepika. Terence revealed how Deepika was unaware of the dance and they had to create a moment on the spot. He elaborated how he likes to be prepared and rehearsed. Terence quipped, "Television is unforgiven. There is no time and budget."

Advertisement

At times, in reality shows, Terence is shown helping actresses arrive on stage. When asked about it, the choreographer mentioned how it is "full, scripted." Terence said, "I would never do that. In 8 years of judging, I have never gone and got a contestant and said 'Please ma'am.'"

He elaborated on India's Best Dancer's creativity and asked him to create the scene for TRPs. He shared how he was told to create a moment. Terence mentioned how he didn't believe the creative director's idea of creating the moment. However, later, he shared that he was shown the high ratings that the makers received when the fun moments aired.

Terence added, "It's very sad to say this, but the maximum amount of spike in the viewership was when we were doing all this masti. So now, audiences are to be blamed because they like it. So it is scripted."

Workwise, Terence Lewis has judged several hit dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance 1, Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye 8, India's Best Dancer 1 and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora gets mobbed by paps; Terence Lewis protects her like a true gentleman; WATCH