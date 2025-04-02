Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: When and where to watch Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani's show? Find out
After more than five months since its premiere, the hit reality show, Indian Idol 15, is set to conclude. Read further to know when and where to watch the grand finale episode of the show.
Indian Idol Season 15, which premiered in October 2025, is set to conclude after almost five months. The hit singing reality show has offered a platform to many aspiring singers to showcase their talent. Over the years, several talent rose to fame after performing on the stage of the show. Now, as Indian Idol 15 is set to conclude, the grand finale of the show will air in the upcoming weekend.
Sony LIV uploaded a new promo of Indian Idol 15 on their official social media page. In this promo, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty will be seen as special guests. From the contestants delivering powerful performances to celebrities giving special, unmissable moments, the Indian Idol 15 grand finale episode is set to be an entertaining one. Indian Idol 15 grand finale can be watched on Sony TV on April 5 (Saturday) and April 6 (Sunday) at 8:30 PM.
Watch Indian Idol 15 grand finale promo here-
Indian Idol 15, the hit singing reality show, is set to conclude. The top six contestants who have managed to become the finalists are Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta and Anirudh Suswaram. One among them will lift the trophy of the season and will be declared the winner of Indian Idol 15.
Ahead of the grand finale episode of Indian Idol 15, the semi-final episode also made headlines as Neelam arrived as the special guest on the show. On the other hand, contestant Manasi's quirky question to Badshah left him speechless. When a contestant asked Badshah about his rival, he went silent. While Badshah didn't name his rival, his old cold war with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has not been under wraps.
Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 15 premiered on October 26, 2025. The singing reality show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates!
ALSO READ: Badshah goes silent as contestant asks him to name his 'rival', Shreya Ghoshal says 'Naam joh...'; Watch Indian Idol 15 PROMO