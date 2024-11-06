Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma says 'There's a darker side to this story' amid controversy with Anupamaa actress and Ashwin Verma; READ

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to physical and mental abuse.

Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma are making headlines following serious allegations made by their daughter, Esha Verma. Esha has accused her father, Ashwin, of abusive behavior and has also claimed that Rupali was involved in an affair with him. She alleges that both her parents have inflicted physical and emotional harm on her and her mother. Esha mentioned that she has more to reveal and plans to release a video to address all the questions surrounding the situation.

Amidst this ongoing controversy, Esha Verma released a statement regarding the ongoing feud with her father, Ashwin Verma. In her statement, she thanked everyone who supported her and brought attention to her side of the story. She mentioned how it is a lot to process but stated, "I'm choosing to stand by my experiences, because some truths need to be heard. Although I first spoke out about this four years ago, I've grown, matured, and healed a lot since then."

In her long note, Esha elaborated, "My father and his wife may deny these claims, but I believe their response is rooted in fear of the truth finally surfacing. I love my father deeply and idolized him as any young daughter would. But he chose to exclude me from his life, and that disconnection has been incredibly painful."

Esha even slammed Rupali Ganguly's popularity in her note and mentioned how she is "hurt" to see her stardom for her character Anupama. Esha stated that she is "risking" a lot by opening up about her trauma but shed light on how she needs to speak as she thinks it might help others.

Further, Ashwin Verma's daughter claimed, "There's a darker side to this story, one I'm not ready to share yet, as it's a lot to process with everything now unfolding."

Take a look at Esha Verma's statement:

The 26-year-old also shared an old picture with her mother Sapna and her father Ashwin. Sharing this snap, Esha expressed how she wanted love from her parents but her dream was never fulfilled. She said, "No matter what, and no matter the distance, you will always love your parents -they will forever be a part of your heart." Esha shared how she is now healing, growing, and creating the life that she wanted and taking a stand for herself and mentioned that she is proud of herself.

Esha Verma's PIC with Ashwin Verma and her mother-

Further, the Anupamaa actress' stepdaughter penned another long note mentioning that she feels ready to speak further about her personal life. She said, "I'll be sharing a video soon to answer questions directly and bring clarity to what's been said."

She even said that along with Rupali she also holds her father Ashwin Verma accountable for the pain that was caused to her. Esha said, "As I prepare to tell my story, I feel both nervous and brave. This journey is painful, especially when it involves a parent I never wanted to hurt. But after years of silence, I feel the universe is finally allowing me to share my truth."

Take a look at Esha Verma's full statement here-

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has maintained silence on the ongoing controversy. On the other hand, Ashwin Verma had released a statement mentioning that the Anupamaa actress is not responsible for the troubled relationship he has with his daughter Esha.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

