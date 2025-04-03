Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht Divorce: Why did the former couple part ways after 15 years of marriage? Actress shares

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht were among the most popular celebrity couples. However, after being married for almost 15 years, the former couple decided to part ways while their daughter was just 9 years old.

They separated in 2022, but now, nearly four years later, the news of their separation has resurfaced in the headlines following Barkha's recent explosive interview. From accusing Indraneil of cheating to revealing that he has not been contributing to co-parenting their daughter, Barkha made several revelations.

What went wrong between Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht opened up about the challenges that affected her relationship with Indraneil Sengupta. She described the issue of "dependency" and admitted that she doesn't fully understand what went wrong. Barkha mentioned that while there were several problems in their relationship, "falling out of love" was also one of the reasons. She emphasized that everyone has choices, and Indraneil chose to "move out of the marriage."

Barkha clarified that it was Indraneil’s decision to leave, but she also stated that their marriage had its good moments. She described herself as very "efficient" and noted that when Indraneil did not match that efficiency, it would irritate her. Indraneil, in turn, accused her of wanting to "control" every aspect of their lives.

The Ramleela actress elaborated on how she and Indraneil had differing parenting styles. While Barkha identified as a strict mother, Indraneil felt she was making all the decisions for their daughter. Barkha explained that many small issues contributed to the deterioration of their marriage.

She expressed a wish that she could have been "lesser" in certain aspects, believing it might have helped their marriage survive. Barkha stated, "Cheating and infidelity are choices you make. The next choice is what you do afterward." She revealed that Indraneil's infidelity and other decisions ultimately led to their separation.

Barkha shared her efforts to save the marriage and how difficult it was for her to let go. She admitted she was ready to forgive Indraneil and spent two years trying to salvage their relationship.

She shared how her confidence was shattered for the first time when she was cheated on. When asked about the rumors of Indraneil's affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, Barkha admitted to confronting him about it. She disclosed, "Yes, of course, I did." Revealing what Indraneil said, Barkha mentioned, "His answer was not satisfying." She shared how she realized that something was not right, adding, "Indraneil made a choice. Today, he can justify it."

Speaking about co-parenting, Barkha mentioned, "Unfortunately, he has disappeared from Meira's life. I think Meira is also okay with it." She added that people might think she doesn’t want Meira to meet Indraneil, but that is not true.

She revealed that when she and Indraneil separated, she was hoping he would return and even assured their daughter the same. Barkha said she realized that Indraneil was not coming back after nearly two years.

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's marriage:

In the same interview, Barkha explained that she was fond of Indraneil because he didn’t make any "moves" to impress her but still remained relevant and consistent. She disclosed that she and Indraneil got married within one and a half years of dating. Her parents were initially hesitant about the marriage, as she was marrying an actor, but they eventually accepted it.

Barkha mentioned that her parents grew fond of Indraneil as he was five years older than her and was seen as sensible, mature, and emotionally stable—qualities they appreciated.

Barkha and Indraneil got married in 2008. The two met while shooting for Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Meira, in 2011.

