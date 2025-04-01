Barkha Bisht recalls experiencing heartbreak after her breakup with Karan Singh Grover, reveals reason for split

Barkha Bisht, known for her amazing performances on Television and in films, recently spoke in detail about her personal life in an interview. The actress recalled her separation from ex-husband Indraneil Gupta, and she even accused him of cheating after their 14 years of marriage. Barkha even talked about her past relationship with Karan Singh Grover and shared how they dated for two years before their perspective on life changed and broke up.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht recalled dating Karan Singh Grover for two years while shooting together for a teen drama titled Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004. She shared, "We dated for two years. Karan has an inherent kindness, which I got attracted to because people in Mumbai are not always kind. So, whenever I find kindness, I get attracted to it."

Barkha Bisht emphasized how it was her first heartbreak in Mumbai. She recalled, "He is very good-looking—six-pack abs; I mean, I was just 23 years old! Over the years, we grew into different people. It was my first heartbreak in Mumbai."

Recalling the reason for their breakup, Barkha explained how nothing was wrong in their relationship, but their perspectives on life were different. She shared how Karan Singh Grover was two years younger than her, and as they grew, the differences became more apparent. "I am still very fond of him even today, and I wish him the best wherever he is," said Barkha.

In the same interview, Barkha even accused her ex-husband, Indraneil Sengupta, of cheating. She shared how difficult it was for her to move out of her marriage after 14 years.

Speaking about Karan Singh Grover, the actor is happily married to actress Bipasha Basu. The couple even have a daughter named Devi. Meanwhile, Barkha, who was with Indraneil, got separated after 14 years of marriage in 2022. The former couple have a 13-year-old daughter, Meira.

