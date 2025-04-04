Celebrity MasterChef Eviction: Archana Gautam eliminated ahead of grand finale; says 'Iss show ne mere papa ki...'

Celebrity MasterChef, the popular star-studded reality show, is set to pull down its curtain. After almost two months, the hit cooking reality show has now entered its finale week. And ahead of the grand finale, Archana Gautam, the contestant who was a part of the show since its inception, has now been eliminated from the show. Faisal Shaikh and Archana were in the bottom two. However, Faisu received the golden apron, and Archana's journey came to an end. Before leaving, Archana got emotional as she spoke about her father.

In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, and Nikki Tamboli competed. After tasting their dishes, Nikki was declared the third finalist, followed by Rajiv and Faisal. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna had already secured their place in the finale before the three finalists were declared.

When Archana was announced evicted, Farah Khan walked towards her, hugged her, gave her a forehead kiss and even kissed her hand. Farah called Archana 'life of the show' and mentioned how the next week will be difficult without her. Archana expressed how she made minor mistakes but mentioned that she is proud of herself for trying it.

Farah stated how she was unsure of seeing Archana reach the semi-finale after seeing her cooking in the first week. The filmmaker praised Archana.

Archana Gautam shared, "Mai iss show pe aayi thi apne papa ke liye. Aap logo ne, iss show ne mere papa ki soch badal di. Jis 20 saal se mere papa jhunj rahe the ek ek word ko leke. Mere nana ne itna taane diye 'Mera damad toh bawarchi hai'. Matlab mai ab papa se baat karti hu 'Papa koi dikhat nahi hai na?'. Toh papa kehte hai 'Mai bawarchi tha aur hu.'

(I came on this for my papa. You and this show has changed my papa's mindset. My father tolerated hurtful words for 20 years. My maternal grandfather taunted him for being a cook. I now talk to my father and ask 'Papa, is there a problem?' so my papa says 'I was a cook and I am a cook)."

Ranveer asked her to look at the camera and praised her and her father. Vikas Khanna admitted, "MasterChef mei 15 saal mai itna kabhi nahi hasa jitna tune muje hasaya hai (In MasterChef for the past 15 years, I haven't laughed so much as I laughed this season)."

Archana gets emotional as Ranveer Brar hails her journey. She then bids goodbye to the contestants and judges before she exits the show.

Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

