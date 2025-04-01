Shraddha Arya announces names of her twins in Ghibli style; their adorable PICS will surely leave you in awe

Shraddha Arya, popularly known for playing the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, embraced motherhood for the first time in 2024. It was a double celebration for Shraddha and her husband, Rahul Nagal, as the couple welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. After welcoming their babies in 2024, Shraddha finally announced the names of her twins in Ghibli style. The actress named her baby boy Shaurya and her baby girl Siya.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Arya shared a few photos of her twin babies using the trending Ghibli style. Sharing pictures of her little ones, Shraddha introduced Shaurya and Siya to everyone. In the caption of this post, the actress wrote, "Meet our two tiny Tornadoes, SHAURYA & SIYA. TWINS :), cuz' Life was too peaceful, one just wouldn't be chaotic enough." The animated pictures of her little munchkins are too adorable to miss.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

After Shraddha announced the names of her babies, fans dropped adorable comments on this post, showering love on the two adorable babies. Sriti Jha, Supriya Shukla, and Adhvik Mahajan dropped heart emoticons on this post. Meanwhile, Ruhi Chaturvedi wrote, "Aweeee," Vinny Arora Dhoopar commented, "Hahaha lovely names," and so on, the lovely praises continued.

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Rahul is an Indian Navy officer. The two tied the knot in the presence of their close ones. Their grand wedding function was the talk of the town. In 2024, the rumors of Shraddha and Rahul expecting their first child were rife. In September 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on November 19, 2024, they welcomed their twin babies.

Shraddha Arya became a household name after playing the lead role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. In this daily soap, Shraddha starred opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two won hearts with their performances and were one of the biggest hit pairs on-screen. Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and went off air on December 6, 2024.

