'Baap ko gid gidate hue...' Terence Lewis recalls financial struggles, REVEALS what encouraged him: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Terence Lewis needs no introduction! His name instantly reminds us of his iconic dialogue 'chumeshwari performance' and his flattering dance moves. Recently, Terence got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke in detail about his childhood days, journey in the showbiz world and more. He even recalled the financial struggles he faced and mentioned what motivated him to work towards success.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Terence Lewis recalled struggling in the initial period of his career alone. He revealed how he started teaching dance to earn money but eventually realized his passion for it. Terence reflected on how his parents informed him that they won't be able to support him and take his financial responsibility. He shared that he was alone in his journey but he enjoyed it. Terence revealed, "I was scared thinking what will happen; will I succeed or not?"

The Dance India Dance judge remembered being taunted and mentioned that he wanted to prove himself. Terence recalled, "At one point, I had seen my father being humiliated very badly because my house was broken." The choreographer mentioned how these instances encouraged him to make a name for himself.

Terence recalled, "Mere baap ko gid gidate hue dekha hai (I have seen my father plead). He was a very proud man. I was like, 'Okay, I will never let this happen to my father. I'll make sure I work very hard. I will not complain. I will do whatever it takes. So it was great. In fact, I'm glad that I was hurt. It didn't let me sleep."

Further, Terence elaborated on how he never enjoyed his youth like watching movies, traveling or watching movies. He mentioned how he only wanted to focus on work and stated that he has no regrets.

The India's Best Dancer judge added, "My parents were poor, but my mother and father had a good value system." He explained how for his parents, values were important.

While Terence Lewis was a renowned choreographer, he became a household name after judging the hit dance reality show, Dance India Dance, along with Geeta Kapur and Remo Dsouza.

