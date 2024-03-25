Shark Amit Jain is known for his impressive knowledge of not only his field of work but also his expertise in other sectors. On Shark Tank India, he has made numerous deals with the pitchers, thereby investing in numerous startups. Amit is active on social media and shares varied stuff with his admirers and fans. Most recently, he took to his official Instagram handle to wish his mother on her birthday.

Amit Jain extends warm birthday wishes to his mom

A few hours ago, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle wishing his mother on her birthday. On the special day, he shared a couple of candid snaps and wrote a sweet note for her. In the photos, we can see him lovingly embracing his mom, followed by a family picture in the frame.

Extending birthday wishes and expressing gratefulness towards her, Amit Jain captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the heart and soul of our family! Words could never express the depth of gratitude and love we feel for you. Aapne humesha humein parivaar ko saath rakhne ka importance samjhaaya hai, aur yahi ek wajah hai ki aaj bhi hum sab har festivals aur occasions saath mein celebrate karte hain (You have always understood the importance of keeping your family together, and this is the reason why even today we celebrate all festivals and occasions together)."

"Your commitment to keeping us close has been our greatest strength. Aapki samajhdaari se bhari baatein humesha humein kuch naya sikhati hain. Aapka yeh kehna ki asli gyaan zameen se jude rehkar hi milta hai, mere liye sabse bada game-changer tha (Your wise words always teach us something new. Your saying that real knowledge is found by remaining down to Earth was the biggest game-changer for me). This wisdom has guided me through life’s challenges and successes, reminding me to always stay true to myself and my principles," he added.

Concluding the note, Amit wrote, "Today, as we celebrate your special day, we not only honour the amazing mother you are, but also the remarkable woman whose influence reaches far beyond our family. Here’s to you, Mom, may your birthday be filled with as much love and joy as you’ve brought into our lives. You deserve all the happiness in the world!"

For the uninitiated, Amit Jain has been a judge on Shark Tank India since its second season. The current season of the business reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

