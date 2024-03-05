In the latest Campus Special episode of Shark Tank India 3, two pitchers who are founders of a beverage company introduced their company and shared their business ideas with the Sharks. The Sharks were impressed with them and offered deals. The pitchers requested them to come together for the deal. However, Shark Anupam Mittal stepped back and refused to go for an all-Sharks deal.

Pitchers impress Sharks

The pitchers showed their premix powder for kids and the beverages. The pitchers shared that they started their business when they were in their first year of college, and it was during the lockdown. They wanted to offer something that has more flavor and is premium. They asked for Rs 35 lakh for 4% of the company. The valuation of their company was stated at 8.75 crores.

After knowing everything, Anupam Mittal praised their branding and logo and expressed his interest in working with them. Shark Amit Jain mentioned that he was unsure about the product.

Anupam was the first to offer a deal of Rs 35 lakhs for 7% equity in the company. Sharks Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal came together to offer 35 lakhs for 7% equity too. Amit Jain also matched the offer after learning about the unit economics of the company.

Anupam Mittal refuses all-Sharks deal

Aman Gupta hesitated with his offer, but later he decided to join hands with Anupam Mittal. Seeing this, the pitchers requested the Sharks to come together. However, Anupam Mittal refused sternly. He said, "Either choose me and Aman, or I am out."

The pitchers negotiated the offer, and the Sharks agreed. All of them lowered their equity ask and settled for 6%. After deciding among themselves, the pitchers went with Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta's offer.

Shark Tank India 3 airs every Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV. This season saw the addition of 6 new sharks: Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, Deepinder Goyal, and Varun Dua. Besides them, the judges panel consists of the 6 existing Sharks from the previous season.

