As new episodes are coming in, Shark Tank India 3 is witnessing many new and brainstorming business ideas. In the last few episodes, several brands have appeared asking for investment, and many of them received deals from the Sharks as well. Speaking of the upcoming episodes, a few interesting pitches are going to take center stage. The makers have released a new promo, giving a glimpse of the upcoming pitches on the business reality show.

Cosmetics brand to pitch its idea

Named Karibo, the pitchers come up on the stage and claim it to be a customized lipstick brand. We hear them explaining, "Aap apne choice ke lipstick scratch se bana sakte hain. Hum sirf lipstick hi nahi balki ek live lipstick making ka experience de rahe hain (You can make the lipstick of your choice from scratch. We are giving not just lipstick but a live lipstick making experience)."

Templates business arrives in action

Another brand to make its pitch on the show is Design Template. Giving an idea about his business plan, the pitcher explains, "Humare paas 15000 motion graphics ke templates hain. Isme (We have 15000 motion graphics templates. In this) movie ke trailers, wedding invitations, explainer videos, lifestyle, aise alag alag categories hain. Humara jo main targeted audience hai wo hai YouTubers, content creators, ya designers (There are different such categories. Our target audience is YouTubers, content creators, or designers)."

Advertisement

Aman Gupta asks him, "Sochte kaise ho yaar yeh sab. Itna dimaag kahan se laate ho? Kitna solid socha hai. Kahan office boy se start kiya tha. (How do you think all this? Where do you get so much brain from? What a solid thought. You started as an office boy?)." The pitcher mentions that he learned from doing practical things and by solving problems consistently.

Saree brand impresses Sharks with its profit margin

The promo shows another pitcher showing up on the stage to represent his brand, Deeva, and states that India is a land of diversity and that the way of wearing and styling saree is different in different regions. He underlined whether it is about draping it or the designs made on sarees, there is a lot of variety.

"Aaj Deeva Bharat ka pehla aisa platform hai jo customers ko direct manufacturer se saree pahunchane ka kaam kar raha hai. Season 3 ka jab announce hua tha toh main ek restaurant mein baitha hua tha. Wahan pe ek tissue paper tha jispe maine likha (Today, Deeva is Bharat's first such platform, which is working to provide customers with sarees directly from manufacturers. When Season 3 was announced, I was sitting in a restaurant. There was a tissue paper on which I wrote) 5th June 3 PM. I will be on Shark Tank S3 Stop me and I'm here, " the pitcher shares.

Listening to this, all the Sharks feel surprised and happy for the pitcher. Further, the Sharks appreciate Deeva's founder for making a profit of Rs 2 crore on the sales of Rs 7 crore. Later in the promo, Sharks Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta apparently arrive at a point where they disapprove of each other's offer.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "The pitching stage is all set for #Karibo, #Deeva and #DesignTemplate! Who will win the funding round tonight? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV."

Watch the promo here:

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India has onboarded 6 new judges, while the other six have returned from the previous seasons. The judges are Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Vineeta Singh attends WPL with Kareena Kapoor and others; says she was part of something ‘magical’