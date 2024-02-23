Shark Tank India 3 is making huge waves while celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit. From its interesting pitches to unique startup ideas, the business reality show is doing pretty well in terms of TRP. The official social media handle of the show has released a new promo, thereby giving a glimpse of one of the pitches.

Sharks compete to provide an offer to the pitcher

A few hours ago, Shark Tank India released a new promo. The story clip opens up with Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal fighting over to make an offer before the pitcher. It shows the founders of the Cosmix brand, Vibha, and Soorya, presenting their business plan to the Sharks. They claim that they manufacture superfood supplements by using the concept of herbalism.

As they explain, Peyush Bansal asks them what differentiates their product. Vibha mentions, "Market mein aise bahot supplements hain jo quick fixes hain. Lekin humara long term pe help hota hai (There are many supplements in the market which are quick fixes. But it helps us in the long term)." Namita Thapar announces, "I'll like to make you an offer." Meanwhile, Amit Jain tries to say something but Namita asks him to 'hold on.'

Seeing her coming up with an offer, Peyush comments, "Saare sawaal hum poochh lete hain achhe wale, fir aap offer de deti hain (We ask all the good questions, then you make the offer)." However, Namita makes an offer and states that she will give Rs 1 crore for a 1% royalty. Peyush Bansal says, "I'll go out if you don't say yes right now." So, it will be interesting to see which offer the pitcher opts for their business.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "How did Vibha & Soorya, the founders of #Cosmix make the Sharks compete with each other to invest in their idea? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV."

Have a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Shark Tank India season 3 has witnessed new Sharks joining the panel. From Ritesh Agarwal to Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala to Radhika Gupta, the current season has 12 Sharks.

