In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, three pitchers shared their business ideas and one among them was a brand of cleaning essentials. Although in the beginning, the Sharks were unsure about the brand, the founder, Simran managed to win them over completely and even secured a deal. Read on to know how the pitcher pulled it off.

Sharks get impressed with pitch from cleaning product brand

Simran introduced the Sharks to her brand and shared that it was during the pandemic that she explored the products. The pitcher explained how most cleaning products in the market contain toxins and this is why she introduced her eco-friendly cleaning products which are also pet safe and child safe.

Hearing the pitch and asking her about the brand’s sales, profit, and marketing, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal expressed their apprehension. Vineeta Singh also thought that the price of the products would be on the higher side as they are natural. But the pitcher explained that the price is reasonable and that is one of the differentiators for their brand. She asked for 70 lakhs for 1% of the equity in the company.

Watch glimpses of the Shark Tank India 3 episode here:

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh showed her interest in Simran’s brand and said that she is willing to invest in it. She offered 70 lakhs for 2% equity in her company. Anupam Mittal says that he wants to raise the value of the pitcher's company and offered 70 lakhs for 1.66% of equity in the company. He also asked Simran if she was biased toward any of the Sharks.

The pitcher revealed that she was hoping she could do the deal with Aman Gupta. Aman then partnered up with Vineeta and offered 70 lakhs for 1% equity in the company. In excitement, the pitcher finalised the deal without hearing Peyush Bansal and Ritesh Agarwal's offer. She apologised and said that she wanted to hear their offers too. But it was too late, as the deal was already signed with Vineeta and Aman.

As Simran left, all the Sharks of Shark Tank India 3 praised her for being a solo founder and handling everything in the business so perfectly. Vineeta even said that Simran's was one of the best pitches they heard this season.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: ‘Mummy aapko forgive kar degi, investors nahi’, Vineeta Singh fails to understand pitcher